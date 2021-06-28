Cost cut for COVID-19 PCR tests in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of Taiwan hospitals have reduced fees for getting a COVID-19 PCR test amid grievances about the price of the service.

The price for a self-paid PCR test at Ministry of Health and Welfare-associated hospitals has been brought down from NT$5,000 (US$179) to NT$3,500 for a standard test, with the result ready in 48 hours. For a rapid report, which can be collected the same day, the fee is down from NT$7,000 to NT$4,500, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new price policy was instituted Sunday (June 27). Residents can refer to the websites of hospitals across the country for further information.

Meanwhile, hospitals operated under the military and veteran systems have followed suit by lowering PCR fees, including Taipei Veterans General Hospital and the Tri-Service General Hospital, wrote CNA. Starting Monday, regular and rapid PCR tests at these medical institutions will cost NT$3,500 and NT$4,500, respectively.

The price reduction helps relieve the financial burden of people who are required to conduct a self-paid PCR test for work, study, or other purposes overseas. It has been viewed as a response to complaints about the pricey service when the need for COVID screening is growing due to local outbreaks.