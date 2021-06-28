Alexa
Luxembourg premier tests positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS
2021/06/28 08:57
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday...

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday... (AP photo)

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and will self-isolate for 10 days, the government of the Grand Duchy said on Sunday.

Bettel, 48, did a self-test which came out positive and the result was confirmed by a subsequent PCR test.

“The Prime Minister is currently showing mild symptoms (fever, headache) and will continue to perform his duties and functions, this by teleworking,” his office said in a statement.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels this week, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

Updated : 2021-06-28 09:24 GMT+08:00

