Guzan makes 4 saves, Atlanta United ties Red Bulls 0-0

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 05:50
ATLANTA (AP) — Bradley Guzan had four saves and Atlanta United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 tie Sunday.

Guzan had his third shutout of the season for Atlanta (2-2-6). Carlos Coronel had three saves — including diving stops in the 78th and 83rd minutes — for the Red Bulls (4-5-1).

The Red Bulls have lost only one of their 11 meetings (including playoffs) with seven wins and three draws against Atlanta United. Atlanta’s 0.45 points per match against the Red Bulls is its lowest against any MLS opponent.

The Red Bulls snapped their six-game road losing streak (including playoffs), dating to the end of last season. It was New York's longest skid away from home since losing nine straight road games from April to July 2009.

