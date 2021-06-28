Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Baltimore
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|012
|020
|00x
|—
|5
|12
|1
J.López, T.Wells (5), Tate (7) and Wynns; Stripling, Murphy (6), Mayza (7), A.Castro (8), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Stripling 3-4. L_J.López 2-10. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4).
___
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Boston
|402
|000
|12x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Cole, Cessa (6), Kriske (8) and Higashioka, G.Sánchez; Rodríguez, Hernandez (7), Whitlock (7), Rios (9) and Vázquez. W_Rodríguez 6-4. L_Cole 8-4. HRs_New York, Judge (1). Boston, K.Hernández (7), Devers (3), Martinez (15), Vázquez (0).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|211
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|013
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
Pat.Sandoval, Mayers (6), Watson (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Suzuki; Yarbrough, R.Thompson (7), Springs (7), Wisler (8), Fairbanks (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Watson 3-3. L_Wisler 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (3), Ohtani (25). Tampa Bay, Lowe (15), Choi (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|013
|000
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|7
|2
Wheeler, Alvarado (8), Bradley (9) and Realmuto; Stroman, Oswalt (4), Dr.Smith (8) and McCann. W_Wheeler 6-4. L_Stroman 6-6. Sv_Bradley (1). HRs_New York, Pillar (8).
___
|Washington
|100
|004
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
Scherzer, Rainey (7), Voth (8), Hand (9) and Avila; Alcantara, Cimber (6), Detwiler (7), Curtiss (8), Pop (9) and Alfaro. W_Scherzer 7-4. L_Alcantara 4-7. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Bell (11).
___
|Atlanta
|002
|011
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Muller, Martin (6), Jackson (7), Minter (7), Greene (8), W.Smith (9) and K.Smith; Mahle, Warren (7), Doolittle (8), C.Pérez (9) and Stephenson. W_Muller 1-1. L_Mahle 7-3. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5), Riley (13).