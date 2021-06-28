Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 04:29
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 100 010 000 2 7 0
Toronto 012 020 00x 5 12 1

J.López, T.Wells (5), Tate (7) and Wynns; Stripling, Murphy (6), Mayza (7), A.Castro (8), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Stripling 3-4. L_J.López 2-10. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (4).

___

New York 000 002 000 2 7 1
Boston 402 000 12x 9 13 0

Cole, Cessa (6), Kriske (8) and Higashioka, G.Sánchez; Rodríguez, Hernandez (7), Whitlock (7), Rios (9) and Vázquez. W_Rodríguez 6-4. L_Cole 8-4. HRs_New York, Judge (1). Boston, K.Hernández (7), Devers (3), Martinez (15), Vázquez (0).

___

Los Angeles 000 101 211 6 11 1
Tampa Bay 000 013 000 4 6 1

Pat.Sandoval, Mayers (6), Watson (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Suzuki; Yarbrough, R.Thompson (7), Springs (7), Wisler (8), Fairbanks (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Watson 3-3. L_Wisler 1-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Gosselin (3), Ohtani (25). Tampa Bay, Lowe (15), Choi (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 013 000 000 4 10 0
New York 000 000 011 2 7 2

Wheeler, Alvarado (8), Bradley (9) and Realmuto; Stroman, Oswalt (4), Dr.Smith (8) and McCann. W_Wheeler 6-4. L_Stroman 6-6. Sv_Bradley (1). HRs_New York, Pillar (8).

___

Washington 100 004 000 5 6 0
Miami 100 000 000 1 6 2

Scherzer, Rainey (7), Voth (8), Hand (9) and Avila; Alcantara, Cimber (6), Detwiler (7), Curtiss (8), Pop (9) and Alfaro. W_Scherzer 7-4. L_Alcantara 4-7. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Bell (11).

___

Atlanta 002 011 000 4 7 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0 2 0

Muller, Martin (6), Jackson (7), Minter (7), Greene (8), W.Smith (9) and K.Smith; Mahle, Warren (7), Doolittle (8), C.Pérez (9) and Stephenson. W_Muller 1-1. L_Mahle 7-3. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5), Riley (13).

Updated : 2021-06-28 06:19 GMT+08:00

