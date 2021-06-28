Alexa
Indians outfielder Naylor carted off field after collision

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/28 03:52
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way.

Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.

After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.

The ball glanced off Clement's glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.

Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-28 04:44 GMT+08:00

