Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan says peace in Afghanistan in country's interest

By ASIM TANVEER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/28 03:18
Pakistan says peace in Afghanistan in country's interest

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister said Sunday that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters in his home town of Multan that Pakistan is worried about the rising violence in neighboring Afghanistan, expressing fears that further violence could cause an exodus of Afghans to Pakistan.

He says his country has already taken in millions of Afghans as refugees from previous conflicts and does not have the capacity to take more.

He said the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces was continuing and he expressed a hope that peace would follow through a negotiated settlement between the warring sides.

Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts for peace in the country, and welcome its democratically elected leadership, Qureshi said.

More than 5 million Afghans fled to Pakistan from infighting between Mujahedeen groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. An estimated 1.5 million Afghans are still living as refugees in Pakistan.

Updated : 2021-06-28 04:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths