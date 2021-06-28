Alexa
Hovland holds off Kaymer to win BMW International Open

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 00:29
Viktor Hovland from Norway lines up for his putt during the European Tour International Open men's singles golf tournament in Moosinning, Germany, Sun...

Viktor Hovland from Norway in action during the European Tour International Open men's singles golf tournament in Moosinning, Germany, Sunday June 27,...

Viktor Hovland from Norway hits out of the sand during the European Tour International Open men's singles golf tournament in Moosinning, Germany, Sund...

Jorge Campillo from Spain watches the flight of his ball during the European Tour International Open men's singles golf tournament in Moosinning, Germ...

Jorge Campillo from Spain in action during the European Tour International Open men's singles golf tournament in Moosinning, Germany, Sunday June 27, ...

MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open on Sunday.

Hovland (70) finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole but he birdied the par-five to seal the win.

“I’m kind of glad it’s over," Hovland told Sky Sports. “It was a long day, it was very stressful, but it feels great and it will be nice to relax for a couple of weeks now.”

Hovland already had two PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Jorge Campillo (71) was third on 15 under, ahead of Victor Dubuisson (67) by one stroke.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-28 03:12 GMT+08:00

