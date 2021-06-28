Alexa
Average US gas price rises to $3.15/gallon

By Associated Press
2021/06/28 00:35
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.15 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the uptick is about one-third of the amount that crude oil prices rose over the same timeframe. A similar rise is likely to occur in the coming days, and additional price hikes in the future may be larger as wholesale prices increase and some states' fuel taxes grow beginning July 1.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $4.33 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.63 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.27 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Updated : 2021-06-28 03:12 GMT+08:00

