With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 23:07
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's annual LGBTQ Pride parade is virtual again this year, but demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt in the city on Sunday.

The main New York City Pride parade, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, is once again being presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

But people will be able to gather in person on Sunday afternoon for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment in Manhattan. A dance party was planned for Herald Square and fireworks, music and food were prepared for Pier 45 in Hudson River Park.

For people looking to march for LGBTQ rights, the Reclaim Pride Coalition is holding its third Queer Liberation March from Bryant Park to the Stonewall National Monument and into Washington Square Park.

The liberation march event does not allow police or corporate participation.

New York City's gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.

The Stonewall Inn is still there, now under different owners.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:12 GMT+08:00

