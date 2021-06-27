Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 1 2 23 17 11
Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7
Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10
Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11
New York City FC 4 3 2 14 16 10
Columbus 4 3 2 14 9 7
D.C. United 4 5 1 13 9 11
CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10
New York 4 5 0 12 14 13
Atlanta 2 2 5 11 11 10
Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16
Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20
Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7
Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15
LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15
Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11
Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12
Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16
Portland 4 5 1 13 13 15
Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11
Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12
San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20
Austin FC 2 5 3 9 6 11
Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16
FC Dallas 1 4 4 7 9 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

Columbus 2, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

New England 3, New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Orlando City 5, San Jose 0

Wednesday, June 23

New England 3, New York 2

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0

New York City FC 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 0

Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1

Portland 2, Houston 2, tie

Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 1

Friday, June 25

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Saturday, June 26

Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3, tie

CF Montréal 1, Nashville 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Seattle 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths