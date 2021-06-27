Alexa
Nationals' Erick Fedde goes on 10-day IL with oblique strain

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 21:55
Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 18, 202...

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain, with the move retroactive to Thursday.

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He had thrown 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals' 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Washington recalled right-handed pitcher Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings as a reliever.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:11 GMT+08:00

