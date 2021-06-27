Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 4 1 3 15 12 8
North Carolina 4 2 1 13 12 4
Portland 4 3 0 12 12 6
Washington 3 1 3 12 8 7
Gotham FC 3 1 2 11 6 2
Louisville 3 3 1 10 6 10
Houston 3 3 1 10 8 8
Chicago 2 4 2 8 5 13
Reign FC 2 4 1 7 5 8
Kansas City 0 6 2 2 4 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Louisville 1, Houston 0

Portland 1, Kansas City 0

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

Tuesday, June 22

Reign FC 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando 3, Kansas City 1

North Carolina 2, Louisville 0

Saturday, June 26

Gotham FC 3, Reign FC 0

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

North Carolina 2, Portland 0

Houston 2, Orlando 1

Washington 2, Kansas City 1

Friday, July 2

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:10 GMT+08:00

