Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 47 31 .603 _ _ 4-6 W-4 23-15 24-16
Boston 46 31 .597 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 22-17 24-14
New York 40 36 .526 6 6-4 L-2 21-18 19-18
Toronto 39 36 .520 5 6-4 W-1 15-17 24-19
Baltimore 24 53 .312 22½ 21 2-8 L-1 12-26 12-27
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 44 31 .587 _ _ 3-7 L-1 27-13 17-18
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2 2 6-4 L-1 20-13 21-19
Kansas City 33 42 .440 11 11 3-7 L-4 18-19 15-23
Detroit 33 44 .429 12 12 5-5 L-1 18-21 15-23
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12 12 6-4 W-1 16-23 16-20
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 29 .623 _ _ 9-1 W-1 26-13 22-16
Oakland 46 33 .582 3 _ 4-6 L-2 25-18 21-15
Seattle 40 37 .519 8 5 8-2 W-1 24-16 16-21
Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11½ 3-7 L-5 21-19 15-21
Texas 29 48 .377 19 16 4-6 W-2 19-21 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 32 .556 _ _ 5-5 W-1 24-10 16-22
Washington 36 38 .486 5 7-3 L-2 21-18 15-20
Atlanta 36 40 .474 6 5-5 L-1 20-20 16-20
Philadelphia 35 39 .473 6 3-7 L-1 21-14 14-25
Miami 33 43 .434 9 11½ 4-6 W-2 18-17 15-26
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 44 33 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-4 22-18 22-15
Chicago 42 35 .545 2 3 4-6 L-2 26-13 16-22
Cincinnati 38 37 .507 5 6 4-6 W-1 18-17 20-20
St. Louis 37 40 .481 7 8 3-7 W-1 20-17 17-23
Pittsburgh 28 47 .373 15 16 5-5 L-1 16-21 12-26
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 26 .658 _ _ 9-1 W-5 26-10 24-16
Los Angeles 46 31 .597 _ 5-5 W-2 25-13 21-18
San Diego 46 33 .582 _ 8-2 L-1 29-15 17-18
Colorado 31 46 .403 19½ 14 5-5 L-2 25-16 6-30
Arizona 22 56 .282 29 23½ 2-8 W-1 12-24 10-32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 1

Miami 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 10, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:10 GMT+08:00

