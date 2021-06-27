Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 47 31 .603 _
Boston 46 31 .597 ½
New York 40 36 .526 6
Toronto 39 36 .520
Baltimore 24 53 .312 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 31 .587 _
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2
Kansas City 33 42 .440 11
Detroit 33 44 .429 12
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 29 .623 _
Oakland 46 33 .582 3
Seattle 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11½
Texas 29 48 .377 19

___

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-28 00:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China'
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths