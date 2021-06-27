American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|.603
|_
|Boston
|46
|31
|.597
|½
|New York
|40
|36
|.526
|6
|Toronto
|39
|36
|.520
|6½
|Baltimore
|24
|53
|.312
|22½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|31
|.587
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|32
|.562
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|42
|.440
|11
|Detroit
|33
|44
|.429
|12
|Minnesota
|32
|43
|.427
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|29
|.623
|_
|Oakland
|46
|33
|.582
|3
|Seattle
|40
|37
|.519
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|40
|.474
|11½
|Texas
|29
|48
|.377
|19
___
Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 0
Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.