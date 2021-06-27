Alexa
New South Wales completes Origin series win over Queensland

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 20:10
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — New South Wales posted another easy win over Queensland to complete a two-game sweep in the annual State of Origin rugby league series in Australia.

The Blues beat Queensland 26-0 on Sunday after overwhelming the Maroons 50-6 in the opening match to clinch the best-of-three series with a game to spare.

It was the first time in State of Origin history that Queensland was held scoreless at its home ground in Brisbane.

New South Wales winger Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries and Nathan Cleary kicked five goals as the Blues ran in four unanswered tries.

The final game is scheduled to be played on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, although current restrictions due to a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city could prompt the match to be moved.

New South Wales’ series victory is its 16th win in 38 series against Queensland.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

