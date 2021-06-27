Alexa
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei's Wanhua District, later pronounced dead

Man found roadside by police officers, who attempted to resuscitate him

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/27 20:52
(Google Maps photo)

(Google Maps photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Patrolling police officers found a foreign man lying in the street in Taipei’s Wanhua District on Saturday night (June 26) and sent him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, CNA reported.

While officers from Ximen Police Station were on patrol Saturday night, they found the man by the side of the road at the intersection of Kangding Road and Neijiang Street around 8 p.m.

The officers called 119 for an ambulance, while at the same time, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, the man died after being transported to the hospital.

The cause of death is still under investigation. The COVID-19 status of the deceased will be confirmed by health authorities.
