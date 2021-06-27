Alexa
All passengers arriving in Taiwan to take anti-epidemic taxis: Taoyuan Airport

Due to Delta variant, friends and family urged to stay away as people are guided to quarantine in designated locales

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/27 20:43
Border inspection station for travelers at Taoyuan Airport. (Taiwan CDC photo) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Airport has announced that friends and relatives of passengers arriving in Taiwan should refrain from meeting them at the airport, as all arrivals are now to be taken to quarantine by designated taxis, according to CNA.

Following the emergence of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Taiwan in recent days, a new policy effective Sunday (June 27) requires all arrivals in the country to quarantine for 14 days at a designated center or hotel, with home quarantine no longer permitted.

The new policy has been met with resistance by some people landing in Taiwan, with reports springing up of individuals attempting to circumvent the regulation through various means.

One loophole in epidemic prevention that has just been closed is the possibility of friends or relatives picking up travelers at the airport, which had been previously allowed when the person was headed for home quarantine.

Taoyuan Airport has reminded that per the new regulations, all arriving passengers are now required to take special anti-epidemic taxis to their hotel or quarantine center, while friends and relatives are urged to stay away.

The airport instructed anyone arriving in Taoyuan to follow signs and personnel to the designated anti-epidemic taxis in the arrival halls of terminals one and two.
