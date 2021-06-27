Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine gives strong midterm performance in phase II trials

UBI’s vaccine shows positive results in efficacy, no serious adverse reactions in trials

  1013
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/27 21:08
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine gives strong midterm performance in phase II trials

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s United Biomedical, Inc. (UBI) on Sunday (June 27) released the midterm study report for the phase II clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine UB-612, which showed strong performances in terms of safety and efficacy, with no trial participants experiencing serious adverse reactions, CNA reported.

UBI plans to complete phase II trial in the second half of November, while it will also speed up phase III clinical trial involving 11,000 participants in India, according to CNA. The company will submit the midterm report to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the end of June for emergency use authorization (EUA) of the UB-612 vaccine.

UBI is developing the world's first multitope peptide-based vaccine (MPV) against SARS-CoV-2. According to a UBI press release, UB-612 does not require ultra-low temperatures for its transportation and storage, which will help it maintain a competitive edge over mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and other companies.

UBI
UB-612
multitope peptide-based vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech
domestic vaccines
Taiwan
pandemic
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 88 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
2021/06/27 14:19
Taiwan welcomes some summery weather
Taiwan welcomes some summery weather
2021/06/27 13:24
Southern Taiwan township racing to vaccinate amid Delta outbreak
Southern Taiwan township racing to vaccinate amid Delta outbreak
2021/06/27 12:26
Migrant workers in Taiwan set for easier cross-border remittances
Migrant workers in Taiwan set for easier cross-border remittances
2021/06/27 11:23
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules
2021/06/27 09:54

Updated : 2021-06-27 22:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China’
CEO calls Nike 'a brand that is of China and for China’