Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine gives strong midterm performance in phase II trials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s United Biomedical, Inc. (UBI) on Sunday (June 27) released the midterm study report for the phase II clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine UB-612, which showed strong performances in terms of safety and efficacy, with no trial participants experiencing serious adverse reactions, CNA reported.

UBI plans to complete phase II trial in the second half of November, while it will also speed up phase III clinical trial involving 11,000 participants in India, according to CNA. The company will submit the midterm report to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the end of June for emergency use authorization (EUA) of the UB-612 vaccine.

UBI is developing the world's first multitope peptide-based vaccine (MPV) against SARS-CoV-2. According to a UBI press release, UB-612 does not require ultra-low temperatures for its transportation and storage, which will help it maintain a competitive edge over mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and other companies.