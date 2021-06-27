Alexa
Melbourne City beats Sydney FC 3-1 for first A-League title

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 17:53
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne City has won its first A-League title with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Sydney FC in Sunday’s grand final match.

City lost to Sydney in last year's grand final but goals in the first half from Nathaniel Atkinson and Scott Jamieson converting a penalty gave the winners the lead after Kosta Barbarouses opened the scoring for Sydney in the 21st minute.

Scott Galloway clinched the victory in added time to give City the championship-premiership double.

Sydney was reduced to 10 men during the first half when Luke Brattan was shown a red card.

Brattan, who had been booked for a challenge on Aiden O’Neill in the 25th minute, upended Marco Tilio with a sliding tackle and received a second yellow card. It was the 31-year-old Brattan’s first career sending off.

Sydney was attempting to win its third A-League title in a row in a record seventh grand final appearance.

___

Updated : 2021-06-27 19:31 GMT+08:00

