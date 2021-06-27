Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Farmers in Fangshan Township, Pingtung County, reported on Sunday (June 27) that their mangoes have been stigmatized due to the outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the area, causing the cancelation of many orders, CNA reported.

Fangshan, a small farming town in southern Taiwan, is most famous for its early-ripening and delicious Aiwen mangoes.

However, while the fruit is currently in season, the township has reported the country’s first outbreak of Delta variant cluster infections, sending shock waves across the country. Not only is the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other variants, causing concerns about another spike in coronavirus cases, but it has also affected people's willingness to purchase the fruit.

A farmer surnamed Lo (羅) reported to the Pingtung County Government that fruit sellers had originally offered to buy more than 400 boxes of Aiwen mangoes, but after learning that they were buying Fangshan mangoes, most of them refused to receive the deliveries, with only around 50 boxes being sold, per CNA.

County councilwoman Lu Wen-hsin (盧玟欣) said farmers in the township’s Jialu Village told her that orders for over 500 boxes of mangoes had been canceled.

A farmer surnamed Chen (陳) said that due to the pandemic, mango prices have fallen to NT$32-48 (US$1.15-1.72) per kilogram, down NT$16 per kilogram from last year. The Delta variant infections have worsened the situation further, Chen said, adding that over 10 of his home-delivery orders have been canceled in the past three days.

According to Pingtung Department of Agriculture Director Cheng Yung-yu (鄭永裕), some voices on the internet have stigmatized Fangshan mangoes, and most of the cancellations have been for home deliveries. E-commerce operators working with the county government have been doing well, Cheng added, while he offered the department’s help to struggling farmers.