Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Outbreak of Delta variant results in canceled mango orders for southern Taiwan township

Harvest for Aiwen mangoes in Pingtung’s Fangshan Township coincides with Delta variant’s arrival

  228
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/27 17:29
(Flickr, <a data-track="attributionNameClick" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/macglee/" title="移至 挪威 企鵝 的所有相片">挪威 企鵝</a> photo)

(Flickr, 挪威 企鵝 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Farmers in Fangshan Township, Pingtung County, reported on Sunday (June 27) that their mangoes have been stigmatized due to the outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the area, causing the cancelation of many orders, CNA reported.

Fangshan, a small farming town in southern Taiwan, is most famous for its early-ripening and delicious Aiwen mangoes.

However, while the fruit is currently in season, the township has reported the country’s first outbreak of Delta variant cluster infections, sending shock waves across the country. Not only is the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other variants, causing concerns about another spike in coronavirus cases, but it has also affected people's willingness to purchase the fruit.

A farmer surnamed Lo (羅) reported to the Pingtung County Government that fruit sellers had originally offered to buy more than 400 boxes of Aiwen mangoes, but after learning that they were buying Fangshan mangoes, most of them refused to receive the deliveries, with only around 50 boxes being sold, per CNA.

County councilwoman Lu Wen-hsin (盧玟欣) said farmers in the township’s Jialu Village told her that orders for over 500 boxes of mangoes had been canceled.

A farmer surnamed Chen (陳) said that due to the pandemic, mango prices have fallen to NT$32-48 (US$1.15-1.72) per kilogram, down NT$16 per kilogram from last year. The Delta variant infections have worsened the situation further, Chen said, adding that over 10 of his home-delivery orders have been canceled in the past three days.

According to Pingtung Department of Agriculture Director Cheng Yung-yu (鄭永裕), some voices on the internet have stigmatized Fangshan mangoes, and most of the cancellations have been for home deliveries. E-commerce operators working with the county government have been doing well, Cheng added, while he offered the department’s help to struggling farmers.
Fangshan Township
Fangshan Aiwen mangoes
Aiwen mangoes
Delta variant of COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
2021/06/26 18:07

Updated : 2021-06-27 17:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement