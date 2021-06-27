UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan

British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade sit on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircraft... British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade sit on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircraft for an airdrop over Jordan as part of a joint exercise with Jordanian soldiers on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. British paratroopers have trained together with Jordanian soldiers in an airdrop over the Middle Eastern country to underscore the U.K.'s support for Jordan and its commitment to regional stability, Britain's armed forces minister said. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)