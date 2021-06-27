Alexa
UK: Joint airdrop drill affirms UK's support for Jordan

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 14:47
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade line up to board a C-130 transport aircraft at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus for an airdrop o...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade sit on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircraft...
A British paratrooper with the 16th Air Assault Brigade takes a rest before boarding a C130 transport aircraft at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus for ...
A C130 transport aircraft is seen in the distance after a drop paratroopers as part of a joint British-Jordanian airdrop exercise on Wednesday, June 2...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade sit on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircraft...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade await to board a C130 transport aircraft at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus for an airdrop over...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade attend instructions before they board a C130 transport aircraft at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyp...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade march in single file at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus as they await to board a C130 transport...
A British paratrooper with the U.K.'s 16th Air Assault Brigade is assisted by another paratrooper before boarding a C130 transport aircraft at RAF Akr...
British paratroopers with the 16th Air Assault Brigade sit on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircraft...
A British paratrooper with the 16th Air Assault Brigade adjusts his helmet at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting to board a C130 transport aircr...
A British paratrooper with the U.K.'s 16th Air Assault Brigade adjusts his helmet as he sits on the apron at RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus awaiting ...
A British RAF Typhoon aircraft escorts a C130 transport plane on its way to Jordan for an airdrop of paratroopers from the U.K.'s 16th Air Assault Bri...
A paratrooper from Britain's 16th Air Assault Brigade await the green light to jump from the C130 transport aircraft as part of an airdrop exercise co...
Paratroopers from Britain's 16th Air Assault Brigade await the green light to jump from the C130 transport aircraft as part of an airdrop exercise con...
A paratrooper from Britain's 16th Air Assault Brigade awaits the green light to jumps from the C130 transport aircraft as part of an airdrop exercise ...
A paratrooper from Britain's 16th Air Assault Brigade awaits the green light to jumps from the C130 transport aircraft as part of an airdrop exercise ...
A paratrooper from Britain's 16th Air Assault Brigade awaits the green light to jump from the C130 transport aircraft as part of an airdrop exercise c...
C130 transport aircrafts fly between Israel and Jordan after a drop by paratroopers as part of a joint British-Jordanian airdrop exercise on Wednesday...
A C130 transport aircraft flies over the Dead Sea border between Israel and Jordan on its way to drop paratroopers as part of a joint British-Jordania...

RAF AKROTIRI, Cyprus (AP) — British paratroopers have trained together with Jordanian soldiers in an airdrop over the Middle Eastern country to underscore the U.K.’s support for Jordan and its commitment to regional stability, Britain's armed forces minister said.

Minister James Heappey said in a statement that Wednesday’s joint exercise of 150 paratroopers from Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade and 84 Jordanian parachutists demonstrates that U.K. armed forces “stand with Jordan against shared threats in the region.”

Brigade Commander Brigadier James Martin said British forces will play a role in deepening “strong, historic bilateral ties in the Middle East and North Africa region, which are vital to U.K. prosperity and security.”

The jump by the paratroopers — the Brigade’s lead assault force — took place during Jordan’s 100th year of independence.

The brigade is a key element of the U.K.’s Global Response Force, a versatile force that can quickly undertake assigned missions around the world.

“They are the soldiers of the future, ready to tackle changing threats around the world,” Heappey said.

The British paratroopers jumped from a C130 Hercules transport aircraft flying at 1,000 feet that took off from RAF Akrotiri, a British air base on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Armed with SA80 and sniper rifles, light and heavy machine guns, an 81mm mortar and a light artillery gun, the British paratroopers were joined by Jordanian troops in assaulting a mock village.

The Brigade is also conducting other military exercises with Jordanian forces including infantry and artillery training.

Updated : 2021-06-27 16:31 GMT+08:00

