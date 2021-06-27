Alexa
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 12:19
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles Galaxy 1 2 3
San Jose 0 1 1

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 9 (Grandsir), 11th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 10 (Cabral), 50th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Jungwirth, , 70th; 4, San Jose, Cowell, 3 (Lopez), 82nd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 6th; Bond, Los Angeles Galaxy, 59th; Remedi, San Jose, 66th; Lopez, San Jose, 90th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Chris Elliott, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

A_18,000.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafana; Efrain Alvarez (Victor Vazquez, 64th), Jonathan Dos Santos (Adam Esparza-Saldana, 68th), Samuel Grandsir (Cameron Dunbar, 64th), Sebastian Lletget (Sacha Kljestan, 63rd); Kevin Cabral, Chicharito (Ethan Zubak, 71st).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth (Andy Rios, 85th), Paul Marie (Benjamin Kikanovic, 85th); Cristian Espinoza, Judson (Cade Cowell, 54th), Eduardo Lopez, Eric Remedi, Shea Salinas, Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski.

Updated : 2021-06-27 13:28 GMT+08:00

