Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vancouver 2, Seattle 2

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 11:25
Vancouver 2, Seattle 2

Vancouver 0 2 2
Seattle 1 1 2

First Half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 9 (Smith), 40th minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, Dajome, 4 (Alexandre), 49th; 3, Vancouver, Cavallini, 2 (Dajome), 56th; 4, Seattle, Medranda, 1 (Montero), 71st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Seattle, Stefan Cleveland, Spencer Richey.

Yellow Cards_Cavallini, Vancouver, 22nd; Crepeau, Vancouver, 89th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, TJ Zablocki, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez; Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo (Patrick Metcalfe, 81st), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo (Leonard Owusu, 74th), Andy Rose (Ranko Veselinovic, 74th), Russell Teibert (Ryan Raposo, 85th); Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome (Brian White, 85th).

Seattle_Stefan Cleveland; Abdoulaye Cissoko (Jimmy Medranda, 68th), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O'Neill, Bradley Shaun Smith; Josh Atencio (Danny Leyva, 61st), Joao Paulo, Alex Roldan (Kelyn Rowe, 86th), Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Fredy Montero, 61st), Raul Ruidiaz.

Updated : 2021-06-27 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement