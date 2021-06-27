Alexa
Late own goal lifts Union to 3-3 draw with Fire

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 10:28
CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw Saturday night.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder.

Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire (1-7-2) in the 56th minute, heading in Álvaro Medrán’s free kick. Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th with a volley of Medrán’s corner.

The Union’s Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal in an attempt to clear Miguel Ángel Navarro’s cross, giving the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union (5-2-4) with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. It was the 17-year-old’s first MLS goal.

Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first half stoppage time with a right-footed half volley, assisted by Glesnes.

