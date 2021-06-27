Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an ML... FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right,... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right, after Acosta scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute to lift Sporting Kansas City past 10-man Los Angeles FC.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói on an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido also scored for Sporting (7-3-2). Kim Moon-Hwan had his first MLS goal for LAFC (3-4-3).