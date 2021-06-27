Alexa
Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/27 09:40
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right,...
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute to lift Sporting Kansas City past 10-man Los Angeles FC.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói on an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido also scored for Sporting (7-3-2). Kim Moon-Hwan had his first MLS goal for LAFC (3-4-3).

Updated : 2021-06-27 11:56 GMT+08:00

