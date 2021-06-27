Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 09:37
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu...
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right,...
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) scores a goal in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) during the second half of an MLS socc...
Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer ...
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando,...
Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, argues with an official during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June ...
Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso, left, controls a pass in front of FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta during the second half of an MLS soccer m...
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta makes a heart sign after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu...
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an ML...

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu...

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right,...

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) scores a goal in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) during the second half of an MLS socc...

Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer ...

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando,...

Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, argues with an official during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June ...

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso, left, controls a pass in front of FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta during the second half of an MLS soccer m...

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta makes a heart sign after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu...

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an ML...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-27 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement