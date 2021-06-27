Cruz, Acosta score, FC Cincinnati beats Toronto FC 2-0

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an ML... FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, defends against a corner kick over Toronto FC forward Dom Dwyer, front, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta makes a heart sign after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta makes a heart sign after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso, left, controls a pass in front of FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta during the second half of an MLS soccer m... Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso, left, controls a pass in front of FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, argues with an official during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June ... Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, argues with an official during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando,... Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer ... Toronto FC defender Eriq Zavaleta (3) and FC Cincinnati midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau (13) compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) scores a goal in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) during the second half of an MLS socc... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) scores a goal in front of Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right,... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right, after Acosta scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Satu... FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

___

