New Taipei mayor blasts central government for Delta containment rules

Hou Yu-ih upset at differentiated quarantine and testing requirements for arrivals

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/27 09:54
New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (Facebook, Hou Yu-ih screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has castigated the central government for what he called "deficient measures" to ward off the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

At a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday (June 26), Hou questioned the implementation of heightened testing for arrivals from seven high-risk countries only. He believes all arrivals should take two PCR tests to keep the strain at bay.

According to the tightened border control measures introduced Sunday (June 27), those arriving from Brazil, India, the U.K., Peru, Israel, Indonesia, and Bangladesh will be put in centralized quarantine free of charge. They will undergo two PCR tests at the beginning and end of isolation.

Meanwhile, arrivals from other countries are required to book their stay at designated quarantine centers or hotels. Also, they are only asked to take a PCR test when the quarantine completes.

Hou blasted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for the differentiated quarantine rules, suggesting the highly contagious COVID variant mandates a uniform, rigorous containment response. The politician, who has come under fire as mayor of the pandemic hotspot city in the latest local outbreak, also called for solidarity against the virus instead of finger-pointing.

His remarks came after Taiwan reported its first local Delta infections in the southern county of Pingtung, believed to have been brought in by two family members returning from Peru. Parts of Pingtung have implemented “semi-Level 4” restrictions in the hope of effectively and swiftly curbing the spread of the COVID mutation.
