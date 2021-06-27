White Sox game against Seattle suspended, to resume Sunday

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin reacts after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicag... Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin reacts after striking out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, left, watches as shortstop Tim Anderson, right, throws out Seattle Mariners' Jake Fraley at first after ... Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, left, watches as shortstop Tim Anderson, right, throws out Seattle Mariners' Jake Fraley at first after forcing out Luis Torrens (22) at second during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, ... Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jun... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fans look to the field as they wait during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox ... Fans look to the field as they wait during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fans look to the field as they wait during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox ... Fans look to the field as they wait during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert walks to the dugout during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Whi... Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert walks to the dugout during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago White Sox grounds crew puts a tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in... The Chicago White Sox grounds crew puts a tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox was suspended in the third inning Saturday because of heavy rain after being delayed at the start.

It will be resumed Sunday prior to the scheduled series finale. The suspended game will be a nine-inning affair, with the originally scheduled one now set for seven innings.

The pitching matchups for both games were not clear. Chicago's Dallas Keuchel and Seattle's Marco Gonzales were scheduled to pitch Sunday. But Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales is away from the team because his wife is due to give birth.

The Mariners are rolling with nine wins in 11 games, while the AL Central-leading White Sox have dropped six of seven. Seattle won 9-3 Friday in Chicago’s first home game without COVID-19 attendance restrictions since 2019.

The teams waited out a delay of more than an hour prior to Saturday's first pitch as rain poured and tornado sirens blared in the city. Play was stopped again after the top of the third because of another downpour.

Chicago's Lance Lynn and Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert looked sharp before play was stopped.

Lynn, second in the AL in ERA behind teammate Carlos Rodón, did not allow a hit. He struck out four and walked two after getting roughed up in a loss at Houston a week earlier.

Gilbert gave up a bloop single to José Abreu in the second and struck out three without a walk.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander had just gone out to warm up for the third when it started pouring again. The umpires waved the players off the field.

