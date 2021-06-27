Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/27 05:14
Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, a day before their Copa America match against Brazil.

Diaz was in “great conditions, isolated,” Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added.

Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full strength side as it has already topped the group.

CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn’t get their shots.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-27 07:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs