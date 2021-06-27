Alexa
Police: 2 charged after dead monkey found in hot parked car

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 03:49
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two people face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers on Wednesday found the dead nine-week old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark after the facility’s management notified police.

Police say the other monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.

One of the monkeys’ owners is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and the other with animal cruelty. Both are from Indiana.

Police say additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated : 2021-06-27 05:50 GMT+08:00

