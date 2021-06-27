Alexa
Indians-Twins postponed because of a forecast of rain

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/27 03:11
Grounds crew workers cover the plate as the Minnesota Twins baseball game against the Cleveland Indians was postponed, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Min...
Grounds crew workers cover the plate as the Minnesota Twins baseball game against the Cleveland Indians was postponed, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Min...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Saturday's game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 1:10 p.m. Central before the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. start.

Players remained in the clubhouse well after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Rain had just started to fall when the postponement was announced.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 1:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-06-27 04:21 GMT+08:00

