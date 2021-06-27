Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

By Associated Press
2021/06/27 00:28
8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”

“It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that," he said.

Updated : 2021-06-27 02:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs