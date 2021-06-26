Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hundreds protest against Czech police over Roma man's death

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 23:48
A man  lighting up candle Tuesday, June 22, 2021  in Teplice, Czech Republic, in the place where a Roma man died in an ambulance after a police action...

A man  lighting up candle Tuesday, June 22, 2021  in Teplice, Czech Republic, in the place where a Roma man died in an ambulance after a police action...

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in a northern Czech town on Saturday to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man’s death. But the angry participants, displaying banners that read “Roma Lives Matter,” condemned the police.

Video footage shows one police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes in the northern city of Teplice on June 19. The man, who hasn't been officially named, later died in an ambulance.

Roma activists and participants of Saturday’s gathering rejected the police explanation. The protesters later marched to a local police station.

Roma have long suffered racism and discrimination in eastern Europe and continue to face huge hurdles in employment and education.

Some compare the Roma man's death to the killing of George Floyd, a Black American man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Europe’s main human rights body, the Council of Europe, Amnesty International and the government’s envoy for human rights all called for a thorough and independent investigation while the country’s deputy ombudsman said she will launch a separate probe into it.

Updated : 2021-06-27 01:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
DNA match for Vietnamese woman missing on Taiwan’s Green Tea Mountain
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
Taiwan providing NT$40,000 in subsidies to foreign cram school teachers with APRCs
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths