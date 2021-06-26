Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 46 31 .597 _
Boston 45 31 .592 ½
New York 40 35 .533 5
Toronto 38 36 .514
Baltimore 24 52 .316 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 31 .587 _
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2
Kansas City 33 41 .446 10½
Detroit 32 43 .427 12
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 28 .627 _
Oakland 46 32 .590
Seattle 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 36 39 .480 11
Texas 28 48 .368 19½

___

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7

Texas 9, Kansas City 4

Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Houston at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (López 2-9) at Toronto (Stripling 2-4), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-26 23:43 GMT+08:00

