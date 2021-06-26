Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: Building collapse in northern Egypt kills 5 women

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 21:33
Report: Building collapse in northern Egypt kills 5 women

CAIRO (AP) — An apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five women, Egyptian state-run media reported on Saturday.

The report by the daily Al-Ahram said that along with the five deaths, a 70-year-old woman was injured when the five-story building in the city’s Attarin neighborhood collapsed on Friday.

Rescue workers recovered three survivors who were taken to hospital. It wasn't clear if there were any people unaccounted for in the building.

It was also not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. In March, an apartment building collapsed in Cairo, killing at least 25 people.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Alexandria and Cairo, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate planning permits. Extra floors often are added without proper government permits.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

Updated : 2021-06-26 23:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan gives subsidies to underemployed, unemployed foreigners
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed