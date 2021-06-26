Alexa
Qatari runner Abdalelah Haroun dies at 24

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 20:15
Qatari runner Abdalelah Haroun dies at 24

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Abdalelah Haroun, a Qatari runner who won bronze in the 400 meters at the 2017 world championships, died Saturday, the Qatar Olympic Committee said. He was 24.

The committee announced Haroun's death on its social media accounts but did not specify how he died.

World Athletics said the former world junior champion “has died in a car crash.”

Born in Sudan, Haroun gained eligibility to represent Qatar in 2015, World Athletics said.

Haroun ran the 400 in 44.48 seconds to finish third at the 2017 worlds in London behind winner Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas.

Haroun competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, reaching the semifinal heats.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-26 22:11 GMT+08:00

