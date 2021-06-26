Student from Nauru found dead in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student from Nauru at National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) was found dead in a room she rented in Kaohsiung, reports said Saturday (June 26).

The woman, aged 34, had been doing research at the seaside university in Kaohsiung, but was renting a room in the city’s Sanmin District, the Liberty Times reported.

When the landlord visited Friday (June 25) evening to collect rent, nobody opened the door, leading him to call in the police. They found the woman lying dead on the floor, without any obvious signs of injury, according to a CNA report.

An initial investigation concluded the woman had been dead for three or four days, but a full autopsy scheduled for early next week was expected to reveal more. The student was said to have a relative studying in Taipei who will travel to Kaohsiung and provide further information.