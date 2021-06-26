Alexa
F1: Russian GP moving from Sochi to St. Petersburg from 2023

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 18:15
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June...

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — The Russian Grand Prix will move to near St. Petersburg from 2023, leaving Sochi after nearly a decade, Formula One said Saturday.

The races will be held at the Autodrom Igora Drive, which F1 described as “a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares.”

The track is located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside St. Petersburg and was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke. It received its FIA Grade 1 license last year.

The Russian GP has been held in Sochi every year since 2014 at the Autodrom, a track built around the Olympic park in the Black Sea resort.

All seven races so far have been won by Mercedes, led by world champion Lewis Hamilton with four wins. Last year, Valtteri Bottas earned his second win on the track.

This year’s Russian GP in Sochi is scheduled for Sept. 26.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-26 19:02 GMT+08:00

