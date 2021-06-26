Taiwan president offers Tzu Chi help with vaccine imports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has spoken to Buddhist leader Cheng Yen (證嚴) via video conference about her bid to import COVID-19 vaccines, reports said Saturday (June 26).

Cheng Yen, 84, founded the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, known for its relief work, especially in the wake of disasters both in Taiwan and overseas.

Tzu Chi wanted to import vaccines in a similar way to the plan set out by Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). This involves flying in a total of 10 million BioNTech shots from Germany, CNA reported.

The president wrote on her Facebook page that she had instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to contact Tzu Chi and offer assistance.

The Cabinet said it was willing to work on the Buddhist group’s plan to import vaccine doses, but pointed out that it should happen separately from the project by Gou and TSMC, as combining the two might cause complications, according to the CNA report.