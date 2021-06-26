Alexa
Former Taiwan deputy minister fined for COVID-19 vaccination despite ineligibility

Kaohsiung hospital unable to prove Chang Hsien-yao involved in its work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/26 17:08
Former MAC Deputy Minister Chang Hsien-yao  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung has fined former Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chang Hsien-yao NT$15,000 (US$538) and the E-Da Hospital NT$300,000 for an unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination, reports said Saturday (June 26).

The incident is the latest case of a public figure receiving a shot even though they are still ineligible, according to official guidelines. On Friday, Cheng Hsin General Hospital in Taipei was fined NT$300,000 for vaccinating former Vice President Lien Chan (連戰) and his wife.

Kaohsiung’s E-Da Hospital claimed that Chang was eligible because he had been a frequent visitor due to his involvement in the provision of vaccines and protective materials to the institution, CNA reported. However, the city's Department of Health said that by Saturday noon, the hospital had still been unable to provide evidence of Chang’s involvement in this work.

The hospital was fined because of discrepancies between its list of eligible vaccine recipients and people who had actually received a COVID shot. Meanwhile, Chang was penalized because he had claimed to be working for the Hospital but could not prove it, the city government said.

The former politician received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 28 and complained on Facebook that Taiwan was behaving like a “vaccine beggar,” critics said. The term was a reference to recent vaccine donations by the United States and Japan.

In addition to his stint as deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, Chang has also served as a Kuomintang (KMT) legislator.
