The Latest: Knockout stage at Euro 2020 starts with 2 games

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/26 16:10
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dives for the ball during the training of his team at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Jun...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived.

Denmark will take on Wales in the first match of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Italy will then face Austria in London.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Either Denmark or Wales will go to Baku to face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3. Italy or Austria will take on Belgium or Portugal on July 2 in Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-26 17:27 GMT+08:00

