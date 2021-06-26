Taiwan company wants to charter flight and vaccinate staff in Guam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electronics company Adata Technology Co., Ltd. wants to charter a flight to take its staff to Guam for COVID-19 vaccinations, reports said Saturday (June 26).

Guam recently announced it was open to tourists who want to be inoculated, while Taiwanese travel agencies have expressed considerable interest in the idea.

Memory and storage manufacturer Adata said it would fund each employee to the tune of NT$100,000 (US$3,500) and go on a chartered trip to Guam, CNA reported. Employees participating in the program would have to take three days off, and work remotely during the 14-day quarantine upon their return to Taiwan.

Each staff member would contribute an estimated NT$30,000 out of their own pockets for the July 18-22 trip. In Guam, they would be able to choose from three possible vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, the company said.

Interest in vaccine flights to the United States territory is reportedly high as Taiwan battles a shortage of vaccines amid an uptick in the number of domestic COVID transmissions.