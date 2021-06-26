Taiwan opens up COVID quarantine reservations for overseas arrivals

Rooms at quarantine centers for arrivals from overseas will cost NT$2,000 per night (CNA, Dr. Victor Wang photo) Rooms at quarantine centers for arrivals from overseas will cost NT$2,000 per night (CNA, Dr. Victor Wang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to counter the Delta variant of COVID-19, travelers arriving in Taiwan from overseas will have to spend their 14-day quarantine at a center for NT$2,000 (US$71) per person per night, or at a hotel, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (June 26).

The new measure comes into effect on Sunday (June 27), with online reservations open from 8 p.m. Saturday, CNA reported. Quarantine at home will no longer be allowed, while arrivals from seven high-risk countries will have to stay 14 days inside an official quarantine center at the government's expense.

The seven countries are India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Israel and Peru. An outbreak of the Delta variant in Pingtung County was believed to have originated in Peru.

Under the new system for arrivals from other countries, children under 12 can stay with one parent in the same room and will not be charged extra, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said.

Taiwan has 49 quarantine centers around the country, he added. They include dormitories at schools that no longer have students, hotels, military camps and training centers for government employees.

The CECC will decide where to send the arrivals, while each room includes television and internet access. Three meals a day will be left outside the room at fixed times for the quarantined guests to pick up, the CECC said.

Reservations for the NT$2,000-a-night rooms have to be made on a custom web page for travelers planning to enter Taiwan.