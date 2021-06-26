Alexa
Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 13 deaths

New Taipei CIty still area with most new cases, 36 on Saturday: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/26 14:31
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 13 deaths and 78 new local COVID-19 cases, with two imported cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (June 26).

New Taipei City recorded the highest number of new domestic infections for any locality, 36 overall, while Taipei City confirmed 30 cases. Taoyuan City, Keelung City and Pingtung County each reported three new cases, while the counties of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu listed one new case each.

Of the 78 new cases, 36 were men and 42 were women, according to the CECC. The youngest new patient was less than five years of age, the oldest in their 80s.

The 13 deceased were eight men and five women ranging in age from 40 to 99. All of them had started showing symptoms between May 14 and June 20, been diagnosed as COVID patients between May 19 and June 22, and died between June 21 and June 24.

The two new imported cases were both Taiwanese women in their 30s who had arrived on June 11, one from Japan and one from the Philippines. Both were asymptomatic, and neither of them had any listed contacts, the CECC said.

Of the 13,190 cases confirmed between May 11 and June 24, a total of 9,916 had been released from medical care, or 75.1 percent.

Taiwan’s total number of 14,545 coronavirus cases included 13,323 domestic cases, 1,169 imported ones, and 623 deaths.

A total of 36 cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were still under investigation. A total of 102 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

On May 15, the number of new confirmed domestic infections suddenly ballooned to 180, moving first Taipei City and New Taipei City, and later the whole country, to issue a level 3 alert, which has since been extended until July 12. The measures include a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and indoor gatherings of more than five, as well as compulsory mask wearing outside the home.
COVID-19
local cases
COVID deaths
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
CECC

Updated : 2021-06-26 14:37 GMT+08:00

