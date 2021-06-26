Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 12:46
Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition ride on the back of an armored vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen, Saturday, June...
Enthusiasts practice yoga to mark International Yoga Day on the rooftop of the ARA Yoga Caracas Studio in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 21, 2021. (...
Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with a mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Da...
Women prepare to perform during a free outdoor event organized by The Broadway League during Juneteenth celebrations at Times Square on Saturday, June...
Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The defense ministry is ...
Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., on Friday, June 25, 2021. The seaside tower collapsed on T...
People work out on surfboards near a beach of the Kavouri suburb, south of Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. According to the Greek National Meteorologi...
Revelers dance during the "Inti Raymi," or Sun Festival celebrations, despite restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Cotacachi, Ecu...
A framed image of Argentine-born Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara hangs on a wall while nuns leave after being inoculated with a dose of...
A Palestinian man carries a boy away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli soldiers during a protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpos...
A man carries another on his back bringing him for a medical check up at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chann...
A bride, center, and her friends pose for pictures after a wedding in the town hall at Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, June 25, 2021....
Natisha Stansberry cries as she holds a locket of her child close to her chest in St. Louis on Monday, May 17, 2021. Stanberry was a victim of childho...
In this photo created with an in-camera multiple exposure, registered nurse Lisa Lampkin, part of a group of nurses who had been treating coronavirus ...
Visitors take smartphone photos of a child posing at a mock space station at an exhibition promoting China's achievements under the Communist Party fr...
People walk around a bonfire celebrating the summer solstice in Okunevo village, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) northeast of the Siberian city of Oms...
A girl wearing a crown made of flowers takes part in an event inspired by pre-Christian traditions at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest, ...
People attend a party during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John ...
Eleven-month-old Juna Pool moves in the water during an infant survival swim class with instructor Tracey Panzer-Michelle Thursday, June 24, 2021, in ...

JUNE 19 - 25, 2021

From summer solstice rituals in a Siberian village, to Juneteenth celebrations in the United States, to International Yoga Day in Venezuela, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Updated : 2021-06-26 14:22 GMT+08:00

