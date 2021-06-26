Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccines

TSMC and tycoon Terry Gou want to buy 5 million BioNTech doses each to donate to Taiwan government

  407
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/26 13:20
The BioNTech COVID vaccine 

The BioNTech COVID vaccine  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) YongLin Healthcare Foundation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) have signed the necessary legal documents to move their plan forward and import COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said Saturday (June 26).

Gou and TSMC want to buy 5 million vaccine doses each from BioNTech and import them directly from Germany to donate to the government, but the plan has met with several hurdles. These include the seller’s insistence that it will only deal with governments and the claims by China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical that it cannot not be bypassed because it holds the distribution rights for Taiwan.

On June 18, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Gou and TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), reaching a consensus that the vaccines should be flown in their original packaging directly to Taiwan as soon as possible.

The government, Gou’s foundation and TSMC on Friday (June 25) wrapped up the signing of the necessary legal paperwork to speed up the process, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said Saturday.

As the government had fulfilled its promises of assistance to back the project, it was now up to the tycoon’s foundation and to the chipmaker to complete the purchasing and donation process, CNA reported.
vaccines
COVID-19
imported vaccines
BioNTech
YongLin Healthcare Foundation
TSMC
Terry Gou
Lo Ping-cheng

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement
Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement
2021/06/25 20:17
First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study
First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study
2021/06/25 20:00
Taiwan think tank sees business climate worsening during pandemic
Taiwan think tank sees business climate worsening during pandemic
2021/06/25 17:44
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
2021/06/25 16:09
Taipei City Government guard tests positive for COVID
Taipei City Government guard tests positive for COVID
2021/06/25 14:50

Updated : 2021-06-26 17:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli