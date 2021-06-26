Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) YongLin Healthcare Foundation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) have signed the necessary legal documents to move their plan forward and import COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said Saturday (June 26).

Gou and TSMC want to buy 5 million vaccine doses each from BioNTech and import them directly from Germany to donate to the government, but the plan has met with several hurdles. These include the seller’s insistence that it will only deal with governments and the claims by China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical that it cannot not be bypassed because it holds the distribution rights for Taiwan.

On June 18, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Gou and TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), reaching a consensus that the vaccines should be flown in their original packaging directly to Taiwan as soon as possible.

The government, Gou’s foundation and TSMC on Friday (June 25) wrapped up the signing of the necessary legal paperwork to speed up the process, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said Saturday.

As the government had fulfilled its promises of assistance to back the project, it was now up to the tycoon’s foundation and to the chipmaker to complete the purchasing and donation process, CNA reported.