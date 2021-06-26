Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nani scores in 3rd straight game, Orlando beats Miami 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 11:15
Nani scores in 3rd straight game, Orlando beats Miami 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller and Nani scored seven minutes apart late in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Friday night.

Orlando (6-1-3) won for the third time in seven days. Miami (2-6-2) has lost four in a row.

Nani outran the defense on the right side for a long ball and sent it across the goal for Mueller's one-touch finish in the 73rd minute to tie it at 1. Nani scored his third goal in three games in the 80th with a strike from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín, a second-half substitute, scored his fifth goal of the season in the 67th. He took three touches from the top of the box and slotted it inside the far post.

Orlando goalkeeper Brandon Austin made his third straight start in place of Pedro Gallese, who is on international duty with Peru.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-26 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses