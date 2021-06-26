Alexa
Orlando City 2, Miami 1

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 10:36
Orlando City 0 2 2
Miami 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 5 (Chapman), 67th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 1 (Nani), 73rd; 3, Orlando City, Nani, 6 (Michel), 80th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira.

Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 10th; Ulloa, Miami, 62nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 62nd; Matuidi, Miami, 71st; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 79th; Mueller, Orlando City, 79th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gjovalin Bori, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos, Michael Halliday, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Oriol Rosell, 77th), Nani (Joey Dezart, 83rd), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Chris Mueller, 46th); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 64th), Silvester Van der Water (Benji Michel, 46th).

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam, Christian Makoun (Federico Higuain, 84th); Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Joevin Jones, 75th), Brek Shea (Rodolfo Pizarro, 61st), Victor Ulloa; Julian Carranza (Gonzalo Higuain, 61st).

Updated : 2021-06-26 12:53 GMT+08:00

