Orlando City 2, Miami 1

|Orlando City
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Miami
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 5 (Chapman), 67th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 1 (Nani), 73rd; 3, Orlando City, Nani, 6 (Michel), 80th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender, Dylan Castanheira.
Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 10th; Ulloa, Miami, 62nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 62nd; Matuidi, Miami, 71st; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 79th; Mueller, Orlando City, 79th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gjovalin Bori, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
___
Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos, Michael Halliday, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Oriol Rosell, 77th), Nani (Joey Dezart, 83rd), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Chris Mueller, 46th); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 64th), Silvester Van der Water (Benji Michel, 46th).
Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam, Christian Makoun (Federico Higuain, 84th); Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan (Joevin Jones, 75th), Brek Shea (Rodolfo Pizarro, 61st), Victor Ulloa; Julian Carranza (Gonzalo Higuain, 61st).