Ron Capps leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Norwalk

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 09:57
NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Ron Capps led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

Winless this season, Capps had a 3.888-second run at 329.34 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“Just getting qualified is a big deal right now,” Capps said. “You want to take advantage of these conditions. After the disappointment of losing in the first round in Epping, you want to go out there and show what we’ve got. We’ve been qualifying well, we just haven’t had the breaks. It’s been a lot of fun and we just need to push a little further.”

Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Points leader Torrence had a 3.705 at 324.83, and Stanfield ran a 6.615 at 206.57 in a Chevrolet Camaro, which would give him his first career No. 1 qualifier if it holds. Hines, a five-time Norwalk winner, had a 6.855 at 200.68 on a Buell.

Updated : 2021-06-26 11:18 GMT+08:00

