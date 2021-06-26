Nola ties record with 10 straight Ks in Phils' loss to Mets

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Fri... Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning.

That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970. That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for more than five decades.

Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia’s run against starter Taijuan Walker. He tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball.

Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4, 11 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases before Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line.

Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.

Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the 11th got the win.

___

